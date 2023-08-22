Israeli Minister Criticizes Deal to Release Gaza Hostages

Israeli minister for National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir described the deal to release Gaza hostages between Israel and Hamas as a "historic mistake" that would embolden Hamas and risk the lives of Israeli troops. The agreement has been approved by Hamas leaders and by Israel - despite fierce opposition from some within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government.

Around 240 hostages were taken by Hamas and other Palestinian gunmen during bloody raids into Israel on 7 October, which also killed 1 200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities. The shock attack prompted a blistering Israeli offensive into Hamas-run Gaza, which authorities there say has killed more than 14 000 people, thousands of them children. Netanyahu has backed the agreement with Hamas, but vowed the truce will be temporary and will not end the campaign to destroy Hama





Israel denies 'ceasefire' in Gaza, Hamas reports Gaza death toll now about 2,750Media reports had said Israel, Egypt and the United States had agreed the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt would be opened for several hours Monday in a one-off move to allow foreign nationals to flee and aid goods to enter.

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be a 'big mistake', believes Hamas should be eliminatedBiden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be a 'big mistake', believes Hamas should be eliminated

The forgotten Israeli hostages kept by Hamas in Gaza for yearsIsrael's pain over some 200 people kidnapped by Hamas overshadows the years of waiting for two hostages and soldiers' remains.

Hamas health ministry says Israeli strike killed 15 at Gaza UN schoolThe bombing of the UN school comes after four other schools in the Gaza Strip were hit on Thursday.

Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital targeting Hamas command centreIsraeli forces raided Gaza's largest hospital, targeting what they say is a Hamas command centre in tunnels beneath thousands of patients and civilians seeking refuge from intense combat. The operation at Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital brings to a head weeks of growing concern for the people trapped inside in grim conditions, and marks a key objective for Israel's campaign to destroy Hamas.

Israeli Forces Enter Gaza's Largest Hospital in Targeted Operation Against HamasIsraeli forces entered Gaza's largest hospital Wednesday, targeting a Hamas command centre they say is located below thousands of ailing and sheltering civilians. The Israel Defense Forces said its troops were carrying out "a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the facility.

