UCT Online High School Reopens Admissions to Aid Learner Placement Crisis

UCT Online High School has reopened its admissions window to aid with the current learner placement crisis in the Western Cape. The Western Cape Education Department says it has placed 99.43 percent of its applicants for the 2024 academic year, but schools are completely full. Schools in the Western Cape are absolutely full and can take no more learners.

This is according to the Western Cape Education Department, which issued a statement on Wednesday that it was fighting to find more places for learners at schools in the province. It has already placed 99.43 percent of applicants it received earlier this year but fears that when more applicants come in next year, it will not be able to place every child. “Our officials and schools are working hard under extreme pressure to make sure that they find a place for every child. We are leaving no stone unturned in our effort to place every learner, and we will continue to work to finalize placement for all remaining learners whose parents have already applied,” the department said in its announcement





htxtafrica » / 🏆 42. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Business Confidence Slips in Q4 as Interest Rates Remain HighInterest rate sensitive sectors lost business confidence due to high rates, while lower inflation boosted retailers. Business confidence slipped in Q4 as sentiment among new car dealers declined by 24 points, outweighing the 15 point increase in retail confidence.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

South African Reserve Bank Raises Interest Rates to 14-Year HighTo curb inflation, the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has raised interest rates by 4.75% to a 14-year high of 8.25%. Critics argue that the Sarb's approach to inflation targeting is hindering growth and job creation. However, there is room for the Sarb to cut interest rates and support struggling consumers.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

S&P 500 Index Expected to Reach Record High in 2024Bloomberg's survey predicts that the S&P 500 Index will climb to 4,808 points in 2024, with lower gains than this year. Respondents also expect the 10-year Treasury yield to drop. Majority of respondents do not see a hard economic landing as the top risk to markets.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

The Role of Parents in Preparing Children for a New School YearAn education expert emphasizes the importance of parents in preparing children for a new school year and the challenges it brings.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Gold Reaches Record High and Falls BackGold reached a record high of over $2,135 per troy ounce but promptly fell back. The reason behind this sudden increase and subsequent fall remains unclear.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Koko's Exclusive Interview, Pupils Burnt at School Initiation, and Economists Discuss Repo RateFormer Ekom CEO Matshela Koko gives an exclusive interview to The Citizen, discussing the NPA's failures, the Guptas, and the bank closure 'hate crime'. Pupils at a school in the Free State face disciplinary action for burning fellow learners during initiation. Economists share their opinions on the unchanged repo rate.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »