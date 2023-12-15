Mavuso Msimang backtracks on resignation after ANC agrees to exclude leaders implicated in state capture

The ANC has announced that veteran Mavuso Msimang has rescinded his resignation as the party agrees to exclude from 2024 parliamentary lists members who have been implicated in State Capture and have not been cleared by the Integrity Committee. The ANC has indicated that Mavuso Msimang will continue serving the party and after a meeting on Tuesday 12 December facilitated by the Veterans League.

In a statement issued by the governing party on Thursday, the organisation also noted that its Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula regrets utterances he made about the Msimang in the public domain. “In this regard, we are pleased that comrade Msimang has agreed to withdraw his resignation and will continue to speak up against any malfeasance impacting the interests of society. “The ANC will continuously seek the wise counsel of the elders of the ANC in whose footsteps we wal





