South African humanitarian aid worker killed in Gaza

Ahmed Abbasi , described as 'a kind, gentle, warm human being' was killed in Gaza whilst returning from morning prayers on 16 November, 2023. History reveals that all forms of oppression will be resisted, however sophisticated the war machinery is that keeps resistance at bay.

We in South Africa are incredibly grateful for Gift of the Givers, a South Africa n humanitarian aid organisation that has come to the rescue of many here in our country and abroad when both natural and human-made disasters have struck. We are so proud of the good it does that many have said its founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, should be president of South Africa because of his incredible ability to organise doctors, engineers and aid workers to fix seemingly intractable problems wherever disaster strikes. Ahmed Abbasi was the head of Gift of the Givers’ office in Gaza . Abbasi has been described by all who have paid tribute to him as a humanitarian just like Sooliman. He was killed with his brother in a rocket attack on their way back from morning prayers





