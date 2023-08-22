Gift of the Givers Office Head in Gaza Killed in Conflict

The Gift of the Givers has announced that the organisation's office head in Gaza, Ahmed Abbasi, has been killed in the ongoing conflict. Abbasi, a father of three, was described as a 'gentle, warm human being'. 'Abbasi … served the people of Gaza with distinction since 2013, being appointed as the head of Gift of the Givers office in the region. He was responsible for implementing multiple projects, including the care of orphans, widows, elderly and the ill,' the Gift of the Givers said.
US Capitol Police officers in riot gear clashed with dozens of demonstrators who gathered outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington on Wednesday evening to demand a ceasefire in Gaza. Lawmakers who were inside the DNC building said police had evacuated them from the area. Protesters linked arms in front of the DNC building's entrance, where some sang: 'Which side are you on?' Officers pushed and pulled the protesters to try to remove them from the area, at one point shoving one protester down a staircase leading to the entrance
