Gift of the Givers Office Head in Gaza Killed in Conflict

The Gift of the Givers has announced that the organisation's office head in Gaza, Ahmed Abbasi, has been killed in the ongoing conflict. Abbasi, a father of three, was described as a 'gentle, warm human being'. 'Abbasi … served the people of Gaza with distinction since 2013, being appointed as the head of Gift of the Givers office in the region. He was responsible for implementing multiple projects, including the care of orphans, widows, elderly and the ill,' the Gift of the Givers said.

US Capitol Police officers in riot gear clashed with dozens of demonstrators who gathered outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington on Wednesday evening to demand a ceasefire in Gaza. Lawmakers who were inside the DNC building said police had evacuated them from the area. Protesters linked arms in front of the DNC building's entrance, where some sang: 'Which side are you on?' Officers pushed and pulled the protesters to try to remove them from the area, at one point shoving one protester down a staircase leading to the entrance

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOKSBURGNEWS: Gift of the Givers brings relief to GazaBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Gift of the Givers extends assistance to Gaza residentsDays of relentless bombing targeting those who masterminded the attack have left over 2 000 dead in Gaza , the majority ordinary Palestinians

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Gift of the Givers recruiting for aid missions to GazaTeams from the humanitarian organisation left South Africa last week to assist victims of the ongoing Israel and Palestine war in Gaza with supplies.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Gift of the Givers on the ground providing urgent assistance to civilians in GazaGift of the Givers: Imtiaz Sooliman calls for negotiations and compromise. ‘The only way to solve the problem is to do what is just.’

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »

CAPETOWNETC: 'It's human against human' - The Gift of the Givers assisting in GazaA team of three people from the Gift of the Givers Foundation is currently assisting civilians in Gaza with medical supplies, food and water. The South African aid organisation intends to send more medical teams to assist but only if it is not at any risk to their safety.

Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Gift of the Givers assist in IsraelGift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said Gift of the Givers has had permanent presence in Gaza since 2014.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »