South Africa to Lay Formal Complaint Against Israeli Government

During his state visit in Doha, Qatar, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa had taken steps towards laying a formal complaint with the International Criminal Court against the Israeli government. President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that war crimes are being committed by Israel in the war between that country and Hamas which warrant an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

