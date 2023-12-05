Israeli forces battle Hamas militants in southern Gaza

Israeli forces battled Hamas militants in southern Gaza on Tuesday, prompting a UN warning of an 'even more hellish scenario' as fighting pushes civilians into a steadily shrinking area of the besieged territory. After initially focusing its assault on the north of Gaza, the army has now sent ground forces into the south and dropped leaflets telling Palestinian civilians in more districts to evacuate.

Israeli tanks, armoured personnel carriers and bulldozers were seen on Monday near the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, which is packed with displaced civilians, witnesses told AFP. The Israeli army said it was taking 'aggressive' action against Hamas and other militants in Khan Yunis, warning that the main road in the north and east of the city 'constitutes a battlefield'. Hamas claimed via Telegram its militants had targeted two personnel carriers and a tank near Khan Yunis. Its military branch also said it had fired rockets towards Beersheba in southern Israel on Tuesday, while the Israeli military said rocket warning sirens sounded there





