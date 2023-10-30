GPS candidate: Jepak election day is like sitting for ‘exam’

: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Iskandar Turkee has described contesting in the Jepak state by-election as similar to sitting for a promotion examination while in the public service.

In the Nov 4 by-election, Iskandar, 54, will face Stevenson Joseph Sumbang of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Chieng Lea Phing of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi). The by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Talib Zulpilip, on Sept 15.

Iskandar admitted to feeling a bit awkward initially when facing the media as an election candidate after more than 30 years as a civil servant, including his tenure as the director of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK). headtopics.com

But after 10 days of campaigning, Iskandar said he was now able to adapt to the new role and appreciated the commitment of media practitioners covering the Jepak by-election. “Through the media, what we do allows the community to know that the government of the day delivers on its services. I also learned a lot about the needs in the community that I have to address,“ he said.

