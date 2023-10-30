Jepak by-election: GPS adopts ‘listen more, talk less’ approach

: The campaign approach taken by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the Jepak state by-election is aimed at gathering inputs to further strengthen ongoing development programmes.said GPS’ campaign was not only to win the by-election but also act as a platform to listen to feedback from residents in the constituency.

“This is the time for us to listen more to them than us telling them what needs to be done. By listening to them, we can then design our (development) agenda plans,” he said when met today. According to him, this approach of “listen more and talk less” was crucial, especially in understanding the needs of the young voters, who represent over 60 per cent of the total number of registered voters, in the Jepak state constituency.

“We expect the presence of young voters in the by-election to be significant as this will be the first time the candidates will be facing them,” he said. The Nov 4 by-election will see GPS’ Iskandar Turkee of PBB taking on Stevenson Joseph Sumbang of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Chieng Lea Phing of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi). headtopics.com

The by-election is being held following the death of the GPS incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15. Besides, PBB, GPS also comprises Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Sarawak People’s Party (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Abdullah said they would fully utilise the remaining four days of campaigning to educate voters in Jepak to elect the best candidate who can fulfil their hopes.

