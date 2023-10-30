Jepak by-election: GPS to step up campaigning ahead of polling on Nov 4

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will step up its campaign this week ahead of polling for the Jepak by-election on Nov 4, says Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The GPS by-election operations director said efforts were being made to cover all areas in the constituency."Although he is a local, not everyone may know him," he told reporters after opening a digital entrepreneurship awareness programme in Kampung Jepak, Bintulu, on Monday (Oct 30).

GPS is fielding former state National Anti-Drug Agency director Iskandar Turkee in the by-election, which was called following the death of its assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15. Iskandar is in a three-cornered contest with Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Chieng Lea Phing from Sarawak People's Aspiration Party. headtopics.com

Awang Tengah also said it was important for GPS to explain the state government's policies and development plans to the people. "We want our message to reach the voters, especially when there is so much unverified information on social media."With an elected representative from GPS, the people will be with the government to facilitate the implementation of development plans," he said.

The GPS by-election manifesto, launched on Sunday (Oct 29) night, focuses on 14 thrusts to establish a progressive and prosperous Jepak in line with Sarawak's vision to achieve developed, high-income status by 2030. headtopics.com

The thrusts include ensuring Sarawak's political stability and strength, enhancing government services based on integrity and good governance, developing basic infrastructure, developing the Jepak satellite town, developing more resettlement schemes and longhouse construction assistance in Jepak and enhancing youth participation in Jepak's development.

