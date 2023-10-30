GPS Jepak candidate says November 4 to be ‘big test’ for him as leader

Iskandar Turkee (standing, third from left) poses for a photo with the media covering the Jepak by-election. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit via Borneo Post OnlineBINTULU, Oct 30 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for the Jepak by-election, Iskandar Turkee, 54, believes that November 4 would be a “big test” for him as a leader.

He said the polling day would be an assessment of his ability to serve over 22,000 voters in the Jepak constituency. “It’s a very big test for me. If I pass, we’ll see each other again. I admit that it was quite challenging for me during the campaign period,” he said during a media interaction here last night.

The programme was also attended by deputy minister in the Sarawak Premier Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol and deputy minister of Health Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni.Iskandar said if elected, he would use his approach as a former civil servant to address local issues in Jepak. headtopics.com

“Working as a former civil servant is very critical. I use the same approach as a civil servant in dealing with the issues and problems of the people I have represented. “Perhaps this is my advantage as a civil servant because we are also appointed based on the key performance index (KPI) and the strategic plan.“This will be my ‘system’ to bring Jepak as Sarawak prospers in line with the goals of the GPS government,” he added.

Meanwhile, Iskandar also appreciates the role of the media in reporting on his election campaign that has helped him to understand the needs of the community. “Not only does it give me an opportunity but the media also gives opportunities to the community here. headtopics.com

"They want their voices to be heard. I have also learnt a lot about the needs of the community that I will have to deal with if I am elected as a representative of the people," he said. — Borneo Post Online

