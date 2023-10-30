Lifting of price controls set to boost poultry farming sector, says association

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s move to lift the subsidies and price controls on chicken effective this Wednesday (Nov 1) is set to boost the poultry farming sector and attract foreign investors.

"The floating of chicken prices will have a positive impact on the industry, including by attracting more investments. He also assured that the supply of chicken will be sufficient, especially following the announcement made by the Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu on Monday (Oct 30).

In a press conference earlier today, Mohamad said the government also agreed to continue the subsidies for grade A, B and C eggs according to the existing mechanism. Meanwhile, Mydin managing director Datuk Dr Ameer Ali Mydin said the announcement serves as a challenge for industry players not to increase chicken prices after the government fulfils their requests. headtopics.com

