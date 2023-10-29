Jepak by-elecion: GPS offers 14 pledges in manifesto

BINTULU: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) launched its manifesto for the Jepak state by-election on Sunday (Oct 29), which contains infrastructure and socioeconomic development offers for the local population.Awang Tengah, who is also the coalition's election director for the Jepak by-election, said that among the offers were providing affordable housing, more resettlement and village expansion schemes, as well as renovation and assistance in the construction of longhouses.

Other offers include providing infrastructure, entrepreneurship training for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), traders and hawkers."GPS will ensure that the pledges and commitments in this manifesto are implemented as best as possible,” he said.

The Jepak state by-election will witness a three-way clash, with GPS candidate Iskandar Turkee facing Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Chieng Lea Phing of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi). headtopics.com

The Nov 4 by-election is being called following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Talib Zulpilip, on Sept 15. - Bernama

