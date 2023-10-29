France's Boutier denies Thai prodigy in epic nine-hole play-off at Maybank Championship

PETALING JAYA: Frenchwoman Celine Boutier prevailed in a epic nine-hole play-off battle at the Maybank Championship here to claim her fourth win in a golden LPGA season.

Boutier denied Thai prodigy Atthaya Thitikul in a dramatic and near-record-setting sudden-death play-off to emerge as the inaugural winner of the US$3mil (RM14.34mil) tournament at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club on Sunday (Oct 29).

It took a birdie from Boutier on Sunday's ninth extra hole to see off Thitikul, who climbed to world No.1 ranking status last year as a teenager, and claim the winner's cheque of US$450,000 (RM2.15mil). headtopics.com

The 29-year-old looked poised for victory hours earlier after seizing the clubhouse lead with a brilliant eight-under 64 earlier in the day. But Thitikul birdied the last hole for a four-under 68 to force the playoff, with both players finishing with respective 21-under total of 267.When it resumed, the pair couldn't be separated until Boutier rolled in her 11th birdie of the day on the par-three 15th.

Boutier has already won at the LPGA Drive on Championship, the Women's Scottish Open and also her maiden major at the Evian Championship in her homeland. American rookie sensation Rose Zhang tied for third at 19-under 269 after a one-under 71 with Thailand's halfway leader Jasmine Suwannupara of Thailand (70). headtopics.com

Natasha Andrea Oon emerged as the best Malaysian finisher in 52nd spot after a one-under 71 for a four-day total of three-under 285.Practice those putting drills

Suwannapura overcomes early bogeys to keep Maybank Championship leadKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Thailand’s Jasmine Suwannapura recovered from two early bogeys to maintain her lead at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, courtesy of a... Read more ⮕

Natasha optimistic of gaining ground in Maybank ChampionshipKUALA LUMPUR: National golfer Natasha Andrea Oon (pix) is optimistic about making more birdies towards a better finishing in the ongoing 2023 Maybank ... Read more ⮕

Maybank LPGA: Natasha kekal pemain terbaik MalaysiaPemain muda negara, Nastasha Andrea Oon mengekalkan kedudukannya sebagai pemain terbaik Malaysia pada Kejohanan Golf Maybank LPGA apabila Read more ⮕

Former Thai PM's daughter leads ruling partyBANGKOK: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, has been elected as the new leader of Pheu Thai Party whic... Read more ⮕

Martin throws down the gauntlet at Thai MotoGPBuriram: Jorge Martin thrilled and later spilled as he topped the timesheet at Friday’s second practice in Thailand’s MotoGP, while championship leader Francesco Bagnaia secured 7th spot. Read more ⮕

Thai ruling party elects Thaksin daughter as leaderBANGKOK: Thailand’s ruling party on Friday elected the daughter of jailed billionaire ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra as its leader. Read more ⮕