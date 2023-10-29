Upgrade and repair of schools based on requests, says Education Minister

PETALING JAYA: Upgrading and repair works in schools are based on the requests in applications made by the schools themselves, says Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

"At the same time, the allocation given to all schools under the ministry include the maintenance of toilets and other (facilities)," she said in reply to Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday (Sept 19).

Earlier, Dr Wee posed questions and recommendations to Fadhlina regarding upgrading of schools in dire need. His recommendations included using the RM1.4bil allocation for all schools regardless of location and status. headtopics.com

He also said priority should be given to schools deemed unsafe following verification from the Public Works Department and schools with wiring issues that pose risks to students. "I would like to know the government's position on the RM1.4bil allocation given. Will it be used to rectify the wiring system, which is a critical component in... the schools?

"Thirdly, if upgrading is carried out, will it be directed via the state Education Department or the school management board? What is the method used?" he asked. Fadhlina said channelling of the allocations was mostly handled by the state Education Departments and district Education offices."We are exploring how to ensure allocations are given via parent-teacher associations or school management boards.Students appreciate new look, clean school toiletsHow sweet is too sweet? Health Ministry launches campaign to cut sugar consumption headtopics.com

Higher education institutes free to express solidarity with Palestine according to own rules, says ministerPETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕

Minister: Education Ministry launches probe into toy weapon issueNIBONG TEBAL, Oct 28 — The Education Ministry (MoE) has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter of toy weapon replicas found in a school, which allegedly promote... Read more ⮕

Education minister: Ministry to ensure school sports equipment audited for student safetySERDANG, Oct 29 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will ensure that all sports equipment in schools is audited, to ensure the safety of students when using the apparatus during... Read more ⮕

Education Minister Confirms UPSR Won't Be Reintroduced Despite Calls From Parents to Revive The ExamThe Ministry of Education (MOE) has reiterated its stance against reintroducing the Ujian Pencapain Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination despite calls from Read more ⮕

Saravanan: No talks with PM on appointment of MIC’s Cabinet minister or deputy ministerJOHOR BARU: Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has been known to be one of the few leaders who never shies away from speaking His Majesty’s mind, especially when it comes to the welfare of his subjects. Read more ⮕

Maxis Home Fibre: Free speed upgrade only for 100Mbps broadband plans and aboveMaxis offers free fibre broadband speed upgrade but it's only for 100Mbps and above. Here's what you need to know if you want to upgrade or downgrade your plan. Read more ⮕