PETALING JAYA: Bersatu MP Datuk Mohd Shuhaimi Abdullah’s invitation to visit Langkawi without any clothes could be construed as a form of sexual harassment, says Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.“The way the Langkawi MP speaks in Parliament reflects what is in his mind. In short, he is a lusty man,” said Kok.

Kok was dissatisfied over Mohd Suhaimi’s explanation that he was merely giving a provocative answer to an allegedly provocative question by the Seputeh MP, who had asked whether tourists would be allowed to wear shorts in Langkawi.

Kok maintained that she was asking a legitimate question in Parliament, as Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing had pointed out that non-Muslim tourists in Langkawi have complained that they were not allowed to wear shorts and drink alcohol in the island. headtopics.com

“Langkawi has repeatedly blamed Putrajaya for not promoting Langkawi to tourists. I wish to find out from him whether Langkawi, which is under the Kedah state government, has imposed ‘dress code policing’ on tourists.

“This is a valid question, especially after the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister had openly spoken about tourists complaints in Parliament,” said Kok. On Oct 28, Mohd Suhami was quoted by a Malay daily as saying that he was responding to Kok who was allegedly trying to “trap” him over the question on shorts. headtopics.com

On Oct 26, while debating Budget 2024, Mohd Suhaimi invited Kok to visit Langkawi wearing nothing after the DAP MP asked whether shorts are allowed in the island. Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman said she referred Mohd Suhaimi to the Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Committee for his “lewd and offensive” remark that contained alleged elements of sexual harassment against Kok.Viral video of crack on second Penang bridge is fake news, says Penang exco rep

'It was a friend-to-friend joke' - Langkawi MP Defends His 'come to Langkawi naked' RemarkLangkawi's MP, Suhaimi Abdullah recently 'invited' Teresa Kok to Langkawi beach naked in response to the latter's question about wearing shorts in Langkawi. Read more ⮕

Malaysians continue to rally in solidarity with PalestiniansOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Education Ministry orders all schools to conduct risk assessment of infrastructure, facilitiesHow an innocuous fruit became a fighting symbol for the Palestinians. Read more ⮕

All govt schools to receive RM70,000 each for repairsHow an innocuous fruit became a fighting symbol for the Palestinians. Read more ⮕

Ceramic cistern accident in Perak school spurs discussion on PVC replacementsHow an innocuous fruit became a fighting symbol for the Palestinians. Read more ⮕

Financial literacy should be taught in schools, says Ahmad MaslanHow an innocuous fruit became a fighting symbol for the Palestinians. Read more ⮕