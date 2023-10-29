All govt schools to receive RM70,000 each for repairs

State education, information and communication committee chairman Norliza Noh said the money would go to 878 government schools to conduct maintenance works and upgrade toilets.

She added that Johor Development Office had also received RM28.2mil for upgrades to 403 schools implemented under the purview of the respective district offices. Azizul had asked how allocations for toilet repairs were being distributed and the implementation status in schools within his constituency.

Johor Education Department and Johor Development Office were regularly monitoring maintenance and upgrade works in those schools which were expected to be completed in November, she said. He said the issue was among matters raised by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi when he visited HSA on Aug 28. headtopics.com

“The open area is also close to a pedestrian bridge that would enable visitors to cross the road safely.” Ling said this in reply to Liew Chin Tong (PH-Perling) who asked about efforts to overcome the parking shortage at HSA.

“The Johor Public Transport Corporation (PAJ) has also been providing a free shuttle bus service from Larkin Sentral to HSA since October 2022,” he said.

X has a new ad-free ‘Premium+’ tier for only RM70 a monthWould you pay RM 70 for an ad-free experience on X, formerly known as Twitter? That is what Elon Musk wants if you like no ads in your timeline. Read on to find out more Read more ⮕

KBS salur RM100,000 kepada PGNT perkasa gimnastik di TerengganuKUALA LUMPUR: Kementerian Belia dan Sukan (KBS) bersetuju menyalurkan bantuan RM100,000 kepada Persatuan Gimnastik Negeri Terengganu (PGNT) bagi memba... Read more ⮕

Singapore’s Lee Foundation contributes RM50,000 to Sarawak Chinese independent school for hostel rebuildPETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕

MR D.I.Y. ‘Bounce & Bingo’ tawar hadiah RM25,000Permainan ‘Bounce & Bingo’ bertujuan menggalakkan keluarga di Malaysia berkumpul dan menikmati ke­gembiraan bermain permainan yang mudah Read more ⮕

Sabah donates RM655,000 to the Palestinian causePETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕

RM655,000 contribution to Palestine FundKota Kinabalu: The State Government announced a contribution of RM655,000 towards the Palestine Peaceful Humanitarian Fund to ease the suffering of Palestinians caught in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel in Gaza. Read more ⮕