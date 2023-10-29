Financial literacy should be taught in schools, says Ahmad Maslan

KULAI: Financial literacy classes should be introduced in schools, especially at the secondary level, to prevent students from falling for scams, says Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The Deputy Finance Minister said many people, including teachers, have fallen victim to widespread financial scams and investment schemes, which showed the need for such a subject to be formally introduced in schools.

"I hope that the younger generation could be educated on this via the school curriculum, especially secondary one through six, to produce more financially-literate individuals. "By giving them structured and systematic financial know-how and entrepreneurship classes - say three hours a week for five years - I am sure this will benefit them as they enter the real world upon graduation," he said in a press conference after closing the Johor Financial Literacy Carnival at Aeon Kulai here on Sunday (Oct 29).

He added that having financial knowledge could also help Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers if they preferred to start their own business before furthering their tertiary studies. The Pontian MP added that the Financial Education Network (FEN), under his ministry, would propose the matter to the Education Ministry.“I have encouraged the FEN committee to push for the introduction of a new subject for secondary schools alongside subjects like Mathematics, Bahasa Malaysia, English and History,” added Ahmad.

On top of that, the Deputy Minister also urged the public to continue being aware of "too good to be true" investment deals that promise high returns.

