NILAI: Of the RM1.4bil allocation for the repair of dilapidated school buidings nationwide, a total of RM650mil will be distributed to schools under the Education Ministry beginning this week.) said that the amount was also to cover the cost of toilet repairs in providing comfort to students and motivating them to come to school.

"We already have a list of everything, the schools, the number involved... what’s important is the Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR) under the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) will ensure the renovation of the dilapidated schools is expedited.

"Each school will be getting RM70,000 for minor maintenance including toilet repairs...because that too had been among the focuses of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim..if the toilets are well-maintained, children will look forward to going to school," he told reporters after officiating the 30th National Seminar on Educational Leadership Towards Malaysia Madani on Monday (July 24). headtopics.com

On Sunday (July 23), the prime minister announced an additional allocation of RM1.4bil for the repair of dilapidated schools in the country this year. - Bernama

