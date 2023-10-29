Ministry provides maintenance assistance to govt-aided schools

The Ministry said the contributions were provided based on the Guidelines for the Management of Assistance for Government-Aided Schools 2021 and the Management Procedure of Assistance for Government-Aided Schools 2023.

This is in line with Budget 2023, which allocated a total of RM900mil for maintenance works in all types of schools including national schools, Chinese national-type schools and Tamil national-type schools.

The ministry said this in a statement in a response to reports raised by certain parties on the special allocation for the upgrading of toilets and maintenance of government educational institutions. "Even though this special allocation is specifically given to government schools, the Ministry has not sidelined the welfare of government-aided schools,” read the statement. - BernamaStudents appreciate new look, clean school toiletsHow sweet is too sweet? Health Ministry launches campaign to cut sugar consumption headtopics.com

Indonesian glass bridge that shattered, killing tourist, was just 1.2cm thickScam park syndicates are luring many unaware Malaysians with high-paying jobs around the world. Read more ⮕

Rugby-South Africans call for holiday as they revel in World Cup successScam park syndicates are luring many unaware Malaysians with high-paying jobs around the world. Read more ⮕

Upgrade and repair of schools based on requests, says Education MinisterScam park syndicates are luring many unaware Malaysians with high-paying jobs around the world. Read more ⮕

Malaysians Determined To Show Support For PalestineThis week alone two rallies were conducted which saw thousands in attendance. Read more ⮕

71% of Malaysians Save Less Than RM500 MonthlyThis year's survey reveals an unexpected trend whereby most Malaysians can weather the financial crisis by taking proactive steps to improve their financial situations. Read more ⮕

Malaysians continue to hold rallies in support of PalestineKUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians today kept up a strong show of support for the Palestinian people’s struggle to claim their sovereign rights and to condemn t... Read more ⮕