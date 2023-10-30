Petra Jaya tonggak GPS sukar digugat

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

GPS pledges affordable housing, village expansion for Jepak pollsPBB deputy president Awang Tengah Ali Hasan also promises to help build longhouses in GPS’s manifesto for by-election. Read more ⮕

Jepak by-elecion: GPS offers 14 pledges in manifestoScam park syndicates are luring many unaware Malaysians with high-paying jobs around the world. Read more ⮕

Sarawak deputy premier: GPS’ manifesto comprehensive, inclusiveBINTULU, Oct 30 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) manifesto for the Jepak by-election reflects the state coalition’s commitment to developing the state without leaving out any... Read more ⮕

Ampang Jaya cops detain two men for allegedly abusing, sexually assaulting orphansKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Police arrested two men, including a foreigner believed to be involved in cases of abuse and sexual assault at a childcare centre in Lembah Jaya Selatan,... Read more ⮕

Plaza tol menerusi Gohtong Jaya bukan di bawah kuasa KKR, LLMPlaza tol menerusi Gohtong Jaya bukan di bawah kuasa KKR, LLM Read more ⮕

Grilled beefy goodness at Asumo Yakiniku, Subang JayaFor a delightful feast to satisfy your carnivorous cravings, head on over to this Japanese establishment in SS15. Wagyu waiting for?! Read more ⮕