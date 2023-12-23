UN Security Council approves toned-down bid to boost aid to Gaza

The UN Security Council has approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza that stopped short of a call for a ceasefire because of fears the United States and Israel would veto the motion. The US, which is Israel’s main ally had threatened to veto the Security Council motion during days of wrangling, chose instead to abstain after language was changed on hostilities and monitoring aid.

Washington has regularly backed Israel’s right to defend itself, but has grown increasingly critical over the suffering of Gaza’s 2.3 million people amid a soaring death toll and a humanitarian crisis in the enclave. In its latest update on casualties, Gaza’s health ministry said 20,057 Palestinians had been killed and 53,320 wounded in Israeli strikes since the conflict started. The adopted Security Council resolution “calls for urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access and to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities





7NewsMelbourne » / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel Resumes Combat Operations in Gaza as Truce ExpiresIsrael's military has resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip after a temporary truce with Hamas expired. The ceasefire ended at 7am on Friday, with Israel claiming that a rocket launched from Gaza had been intercepted.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Israel pounds targets in Gaza as death toll risesIsrael continues its attacks on Gaza, driving up the death toll and facing criticism for not doing enough to protect civilians. The prospects of further cease-fires seem unlikely as negotiations are recalled and Hamas demands an end to the war for any hostage swaps.

Source: 9NewsSyd - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Aid Workers in Gaza at Risk of Moral InjuryThe shaky pause in fighting agreed between Hamas and Israel is bringing much needed relief to the civilians of Gaza. With its future still uncertain, aid workers are rushing to deliver food, water and other vital supplies. However, it is clear that resources are insufficient to meet the current needs of Palestinian civilians. As a result, aid workers have to make difficult decisions and are feeling helpless in the face of immense necessity. Because of the moral challenges that aid workers in Gaza and all over the world face, they are at great risk of moral injury.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Australian Minister Criticized for Comments on Israel's Actions in GazaFederal minister Ed Husic has been criticised by Peter Dutton who says he failed to ‘show any sensitivity to the Jewish community here in Australia’.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australia Votes in Favor of UN Ceasefire Resolution in GazaAustralia has broken its historical voting pattern and voted in favor of a UN resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution passed with 153 members in favor, 10 against, and 23 abstaining. Australia's UN representative expressed grave concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Desperate search for warmth in GazaSalwa Tibi recalls how she covered several miles on foot in southern Gaza in a desperate search for blankets and sheets that might help keep her four children and other young relatives warm at night.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »