Israel Resumes Combat Operations in Gaza as Truce Expires

Israel's military has resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip after a temporary truce with Hamas expired. The ceasefire ended at 7am on Friday, with Israel claiming that a rocket launched from Gaza had been intercepted. The week-long truce, which began on November 24, was initially extended with the help of Qatar and Egypt. During this time, Hamas and other militants released over 100 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinians freed from Israeli prisons.

However, reaching a deal for a further extension was complicated by the few remaining hostages in Gaza and Hamas's demand for a higher price





