Israel-Gaza war: DFAT confirms Australians among first evacuees to leave Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepens

Fifteen Israeli soldiers have been killed fighting in Gaza since Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Force. A diplomatic source briefed on Egyptian plans said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would be evacuated from Gaza over the course of about two weeks, adding that Al Arish airport would be made available to fly people out.
"An important step in the right direction, which we need to build on," Tor Wennesland, the United Nations' Middle East peace envoy, said on X social media platform, hailing the opening of Rafah to the first evacuees.The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell on Wednesday said he was "appalled" by the high number of casualties from the bombing by Israel of a refugee camp in Gaza and called for fighting parties to respect the international rules of war.
"Laws of war and humanity must always apply, including when it comes to humanitarian assistance," Borrell said. EU leaders last week called for pauses in Israeli bombing and Hamas rocket attacks to get humanitarian aid into Gaza through safe corridors, as they said they were deeply concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the area.
"With each passing day, as the situation becomes more and more dire, this is more urgent than ever," Borrell said as he repeated last week's plea.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed the international calls for a "humanitarian pause" in the fighting, saying that Hamas would take advantage of any truce.
