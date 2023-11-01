Israel-Gaza war: DFAT confirms Australians among first evacuees to leave Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepens

Fifteen Israeli soldiers have been killed fighting in Gaza since Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Force. A diplomatic source briefed on Egyptian plans said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would be evacuated from Gaza over the course of about two weeks, adding that Al Arish airport would be made available to fly people out.

"An important step in the right direction, which we need to build on," Tor Wennesland, the United Nations' Middle East peace envoy, said on X social media platform, hailing the opening of Rafah to the first evacuees.The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell on Wednesday said he was "appalled" by the high number of casualties from the bombing by Israel of a refugee camp in Gaza and called for fighting parties to respect the international rules of war.

"Laws of war and humanity must always apply, including when it comes to humanitarian assistance," Borrell said. EU leaders last week called for pauses in Israeli bombing and Hamas rocket attacks to get humanitarian aid into Gaza through safe corridors, as they said they were deeply concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the area.

"With each passing day, as the situation becomes more and more dire, this is more urgent than ever," Borrell said as he repeated last week's plea.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed the international calls for a "humanitarian pause" in the fighting, saying that Hamas would take advantage of any truce.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Israel-Hamas war: Israel kills terror chief as hopes rise for Australians’ Gaza escapeUS officials say high-level negotiations have made good progress towards reopening the lone border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Shortages of Food and Supplies in Gaza as Israel-Gaza War IntensifiesCheese, canned meat, jam, tea, and sugar are all in short supply as aid supplies and food in Gaza dries up. Shop manager Saleh Awad says grocery stores cannot provide enough goods to customers as the Israel-Gaza war intensifies.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign passport holders lining up to exit Gaza through Rafah crossingDozens of foreign passport holders have begun entering the Rafah crossing from Gaza, while ambulances and trucks filled with humanitarian aid line up on the Egypt side of the border. Follow live.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: UN Calls for Multiple Border Crossings to Deliver Aid to GazaThe United Nations urges the need for more than one border crossing to deliver aid to the besieged Gaza Strip as Israel intensifies its attacks. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expresses concern for Australians in Gaza and emphasizes the condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel. He also highlights the importance of Israel's right to self-defense while valuing every civilian life. The UN states that Kerem Shalom, controlled by Israel, is the only equipped crossing for aid trucks, while trucks from Egypt enter Gaza through Rafah.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Australia news live: Australians reportedly among those fleeing Gaza as border opensFollow live

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SMH: ‘Seize this opportunity’: Australians trapped in Gaza told to head to Egypt borderSome of the 88 Australians stranded in the war zone could be on the list of 400 foreign nationals allowed to leave.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕