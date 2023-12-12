Australian Minister Criticized for Comments on Israel's Actions in Gaza

Federal Labor frontbencher Ed Husic has described Israel’s military action in Gaza as “very disproportionate”, declaring that children “are not Hamas” and should not bear such a heavy impact from the war. Husic, the industry minister, said on Tuesday that Australians should be free to express concerns about the loss of innocent life in Gaza without being “professionally blacklisted”.

The federal opposition leader, Peter Dutton, immediately criticised Husic on Tuesday, arguing the minister’s comments were “ill-considered” and “offensive” and did not “show any sensitivity to the Jewish community here in Australia”. Israel has denied claims of collective punishment and stated it aims to destroy Hamas as a military and political force so its security is not threatene





