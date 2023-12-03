Israel pounds targets in Gaza as death toll rises

Israel pounded targets in crowded southern Gaza on Saturday and ordered more neighbourhoods designated for attack to evacuate, driving up the death toll as the United States and others urged it to do more to protect civilians a day after a truce collapsed.

The prospect of further cease-fires in Gaza appeared bleak, as Israel recalled its negotiators and Hamas' deputy leader said any further swap of Gaza-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel would only happen as part of ending the war. "We will continue the war until we achieve all its goals, and it's impossible to achieve those goals without the ground operation," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address Saturday night.Palestinians look at destruction after the Israeli bombing In Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza Strip on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman) (AP) At least 200 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting resumed Friday morning following the weeklong truce with the territory's ruling militant group Hamas, according to the Health Ministry in Gaz





9NewsSyd » / 🏆 23. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel Hamas war LIVE UPDATES: Major Gaza hospitals suspend operations as Israel hunts HamasTwo hospitals in northern Gaza have closed to new patients; more than 100,000 people marched in Paris to protest against antisemitism. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

In Gaza, death toll tops 10,000, Israel forces ‘close in’ on HamasIsrael has rebuffed mounting international pressure for a ceasefire, saying hostages taken by Hamas militants during their October 7 rampage should be released first.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

In Gaza, death toll tops 10,000, Israel forces ‘close in’ on HamasIsrael has rebuffed mounting international pressure for a ceasefire, saying hostages taken by Hamas militants during their October 7 rampage should be released first.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

In Gaza, death toll tops 10,000, Israel forces ‘close in’ on HamasIsrael has rebuffed mounting international pressure for a ceasefire, saying hostages taken by Hamas militants during their October 7 rampage should be released first.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

UN says Gaza becoming a 'graveyard for children', one month after Hamas attack on IsraelOne month into the Israel-Hamas war and the cost to human life has been staggering, according to UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The grim anniversary has prompted renewed calls for a ceasefire in Gaza to facilitate humanitarian aid.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war turning Gaza into ‘graveyard for children’: UN chief António GuterresThe United Nations’ secretary general said he is “deeply concerned” about the “clear violations of international humanitarian law” in Gaza, calling the situation a “crisis of humanity.”

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »