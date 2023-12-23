Mysterious Printed Card Accuses New Zealand Resident of Bad Parking

Aussies slapped with bizarre and baffling fines in 2023 have gone to extreme lengths to challenge the decisions, while new road rules and new technology has caught out drivers breaking the road rules. A mysterious printed card with a warning for a New Zealand resident has left him and others puzzled after it was left on his car windscreen, accusing him of bad parking, and threatening to key his vehicle. The size and appearance of a business card, on the front it reads: "You. Yes you.

You park badly and you should feel bad. Stop. Use the bus, get a bike, or get lessons. Preferably all three." At a loss to understand what the card meant, and who was behind it, the driver posted photos of his parked car, an EV Nissan Leaf, to a Tauranga community group. "Who's the a...... giving these out? And can anyone figure out what the person thought was wrong with my parking?" the car owner said."I would have been making a police report straight away if that did happen and checking what CCTV was availabl





