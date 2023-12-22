Queensland Opposition Leader Considers Mandatory Minimums for Youth Criminals

'Community safety is number one': David Crisafulli declares mandatory minimums for youth criminals will be ‘on the table’ if LNP win state election. Queensland opposition leader David Crisafulli says mandatory minimum sentences for youth criminals will be 'on the table' if the LNP win the 2024 state election, declaring 'community safety is number one'. Queensland’s opposition leader has declared mandatory minimum sentences will be 'on the table' if the LNP wins next year’s election.

The sunshine state is suffering under a youth crime crisis, with the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showing a 14 per cent increase in the number of 10 to 17 year olds being processed by police – the highest number in 10 years. Queensland LNP leader David Crisafulli said progress had been made in 2023 when the then Palaszczuk government was pressured into making breach of bail an offence in the Youth Justice Act, but there was 'still a long way to go'





