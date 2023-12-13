Desperate search for warmth in Gaza

Salwa Tibi recalls how she covered several miles on foot in southern Gaza in a desperate search for blankets and sheets that might help keep her four children and other young relatives warm at night. The aid worker, 53, told CNN she and her husband were “full of fear” as they ventured out to buy supplies for the approaching winter season in Rafah, risking exposure to potential Israeli airstrikes. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Australia backs ceasefire in Gaza.

“I felt bad for the kids, they had nothing to keep them warm and we were dying from the cold at night,” said Tibi, who works at the humanitarian agency CARE International. She is staying in a rented house with at least 20 relatives, including eight children and babies — the youngest of whom is three months old. The kids, she said, “were screaming all day from hunger”





