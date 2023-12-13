Australia Votes in Favor of UN Ceasefire Resolution in Gaza

Australia has voted in favour of a UN resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, hours after the prime minister called for a “sustainable ceasefire” with his Canadian and New Zealand counterparts. The 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday (AEDT) passed a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza with 153 members in favour, 10 against — including the United States and Israel — and 23 abstaining.

Australia has historically abstained or voted in lockstep with the US on resolutions relating to Israel, but Wednesday’s vote represents a rare break. Australia’s UN representative James Larsen said the nation was “gravely concerned” about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “Human suffering is widespread and unacceptable,” he said. “This must not continue.” However, he said the resolution should have gone further to unequivocally condemn Hamas as the perpetrator of the attack that precipitated the crisi





