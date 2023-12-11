Aid Workers in Gaza at Risk of Moral Injury

The shaky pause in fighting agreed between Hamas and Israel is bringing much needed relief to the civilians of Gaza. With its future still uncertain, aid workers are rushing to deliver food, water and other vital supplies. However, it is clear that resources are insufficient to meet the current needs of Palestinian civilians. As a result, aid workers have to make difficult decisions and are feeling helpless in the face of immense necessity.

Because of the moral challenges that aid workers in Gaza and all over the world face, they are at great risk of moral injury. Moral injury is a form of psychological trauma that occurs after events that are so incompatible with our moral values that they have the power to shatter our deeply held assumptions about justice, about one’s ability to be a moral being and about what is good or right. Morally challenging events weigh heavily on aid workers Aid workers consistently face a host of moral challenges. Colleagues and I recently conducted a study on the psychological effect of moral challenge





_TCglobal » / 🏆 4. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Voters Divided on Sending Aid to Israel and GazaVoters are in favour of sending medical aid to Israel and Gaza but are strongly against offering military help to either side of the conflict as protests at home fuel concerns that war in the Middle East makes Australia less safe.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

'Truly catastrophic' scenes as Gaza's largest hospital comes under attack, aid group saysMedical staff at Al-Shifa say the hospital is 'besieged', with shooting and airstrikes 'unabated'. Israel denies it's targeting the compound.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Newborn Babies in Gaza Hospital at Risk Amid Israeli BlockadeNewborn babies at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital are in grave danger, exhausted medics say, as they struggle to care for them amid a 'blockade' by Israeli tanks battling Hamas fighters and a lack of electricity, water, food, medicines and equipment.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Ceasefire in Gaza raises hopes but war may resumeThe truce in Gaza brings aid and hopes of winding down the conflict, but Israel plans to resume the war after the ceasefire. Israeli troops hold much of northern Gaza, but Hamas' infrastructure remains intact elsewhere. A potential ground offensive in the south could be devastating for Gaza's population.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Israel pounds targets in Gaza as death toll risesIsrael continues its attacks on Gaza, driving up the death toll and facing criticism for not doing enough to protect civilians. The prospects of further cease-fires seem unlikely as negotiations are recalled and Hamas demands an end to the war for any hostage swaps.

Source: 9NewsSyd - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Israel Resumes Combat Operations in Gaza as Truce ExpiresIsrael's military has resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip after a temporary truce with Hamas expired. The ceasefire ended at 7am on Friday, with Israel claiming that a rocket launched from Gaza had been intercepted.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »