Guardian's Men's Test XI of the Year Announced

After 32 Tests, 33,408 runs, 1,016 wickets, it’s time at last for the Guardian’s tenth annual men’s Test XI of the year. This year’s selectors were Vic Marks, Ali Martin, Rob Smyth, Tanya Aldred, Taha Hashim, Geoff Lemon, Adam Collins, Emma John, Tim de Lisle, Daniel Gallan and Andy Bull.

Depressingly, some teams (South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh) played so little this year that it was hard to pick any of their players, which feels like a worrying sign of the way the game is going, but for now …You’d need a hard heart not to take pleasure in watching the late years of Khawaja’s career after all his ups and downs along the way. He’s been better than ever since he came back into Test cricket in 2022. This year he made three monumental hundreds against South Africa in Sydney, India in Ahmedabad and England at Edgbasto





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nathan Lyon reaches 500 Test wickets as Australia beat PakistanNathan Lyon becomes the third Australian to reach 500 Test wickets, helping Australia secure a win over Pakistan in the first Test in Perth.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Nathan Lyon celebrates 500 Test wickets as Australia win against PakistanNathan Lyon of Australia celebrates taking 500 Test wickets on day four of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth. Attendance today was 9244, pretty thin for a Sunday and it certainly looked sparse in this huge arena. Total attendance for the four days of the match was 59,125. A slightly bigger thrashing than the one that India’s women dished out to England yesterday, Australia win by one run for every degree in a circle. Fitting for a well rounded victory. Huge score first, Warner century, Marsh nearly made on of his own. Comprehensive bowling performance in the second innings, wickets shared around. Solid third innings to recover after a bad start, another contribution from Marsh and an important one for Khawaja. Then Lyon reaching his milestone as part of another group performance against a team that had had enough. Two in two to end it! Khurram Shahzad is on a hiding to nothing Hi headtopics.com owner, Your posts are always well-supported by facts and figures.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Abdullah Shafique survives unique dismissal attempt in Test against AustraliaPakistan opener Abdullah Shafique was lucky to survive a unique attempted dismissal late on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia on Friday.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Pakistan fights back against Australia in Test matchPakistan reached 2-132 at stumps on day two of the Test match against Australia. Mitchell Marsh's brilliant innings boosted Australia's total. David Warner's century highlighted Pakistan's early bowling errors. Australia secured their opening breakthrough with a wicket from Mitchell Starc.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Warner discusses Boxing Day TestAustralian opener David Warner has anointed Victorian Marcus Harris as the batsman best placed to serve as his replacement for the Test series against the West Indies next month.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Three men die in boating incident as Queensland's storm death toll risesThree men have died in a boating incident near Brisbane as Queensland's storm death toll rises to seven, with the youngest victim being a nine-year-old girl.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »