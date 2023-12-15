Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique survives unique dismissal attempt in Test against Australia.





7NewsMelbourne » / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SpaceX's Starship Fails in Space During Test FlightSpaceX's uncrewed spacecraft Starship fails in space during its second test flight, making it further than the previous attempt but ending in failure. The rocket's Super Heavy first stage booster explodes over the Gulf of Mexico, while the core Starship stage loses contact with mission control.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

The case for Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green to bat at No.6 this summerIntrigue continues to surround which of Western Australia's two best red-ball all-rounders will get the nod for their country in the first Test against Pakistan on December 14

Source: wwos - 🏆 12. / 68 Read more »

Usman Khawaja to fight ban on sharing humanitarian messageTest opener Usman Khawaja plans to fight the ban on sharing a “humanitarian message” of peace, referencing the war in Palestine, through his shoes. Despite potentially breaching International Cricket Council rules, Khawaja wore shoes with slogans supporting freedom and equality during the Australia team’s training session. Cricket Australia expects players to uphold the rules banning personal messages, but Khawaja has declared he will fight the ruling.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Defence Firms Offer to Build Infrastructure for Nuclear Submarines in AustraliaThree major defence and engineering firms are teaming up to offer their services in building infrastructure for nuclear-powered submarines in Australia. The US Senate has passed AUKUS legislation allowing the sale of three Virginia-class boats to the navy, which will strengthen the military industrial bases of both Australia and America. This move is seen as a strong message to China and will create opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australia's Population Surges with Record Number of MigrantsThe biggest one-year jump in Australia’s population, fuelled by a record 518,100 new migrants calling the country home, has prompted warnings that the nation’s rental market will remain under pressure for years amid signs inflation is driving more people to regional areas.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Different World: Australia's Economic Situation in July 2019A look back at Australia's economic situation in July 2019, with stagnant economic growth, rising underemployment, and a sluggish economy.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »