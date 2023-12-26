Warner discusses Boxing Day Test

Australian opener David Warner has named Marcus Harris as the best candidate to replace him in the Test series against the West Indies. Warner, who fell for 38 in the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, will retire after the SCG Test. Harris, who scored a century in a trial game, is considered a leading contender along with Cameron Bancroft and Matthew Renshaw.





Consumers advised to know their rights during Boxing Day salesAs thousands of people flock to the shops on the hunt for a post-Christmas bargain, consumers are being advised to brush up on their customer rights so they're not left short-changed or with a dodgy product.

Early Boxing Day Sales: 7 Items I'm Buying This YearA list of seven early Boxing Day sale items that the author plans to buy, including a cordless straightener and a steam mop.

Early Sales: What to Buy Before Boxing DaySome retailers have posted their sales early, allowing customers to pick out deals before Boxing Day. Here are some recommendations for early purchases.

Pakistan fights back against Australia in Test matchPakistan reached 2-132 at stumps on day two of the Test match against Australia. Mitchell Marsh's brilliant innings boosted Australia's total. David Warner's century highlighted Pakistan's early bowling errors. Australia secured their opening breakthrough with a wicket from Mitchell Starc.

Nathan Lyon celebrates 500 Test wickets as Australia win against PakistanNathan Lyon of Australia celebrates taking 500 Test wickets on day four of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth. Attendance today was 9244, pretty thin for a Sunday and it certainly looked sparse in this huge arena. Total attendance for the four days of the match was 59,125. A slightly bigger thrashing than the one that India's women dished out to England yesterday, Australia win by one run for every degree in a circle. Fitting for a well rounded victory. Huge score first, Warner century, Marsh nearly made on of his own. Comprehensive bowling performance in the second innings, wickets shared around. Solid third innings to recover after a bad start, another contribution from Marsh and an important one for Khawaja. Then Lyon reaching his milestone as part of another group performance against a team that had had enough. Two in two to end it! Khurram Shahzad is on a hiding to nothing

Usman Khawaja's Request to Wear Dove on Shoe and Bat Rejected by ICCUsman Khawaja's request to wear a dove on his shoe and bat during the Boxing Day Test was rejected by the International Cricket Council due to its reference to 'the Middle East'. The request was deemed too political, religious, or racial in nature, violating the governing body's clothing regulations.

