Three men die in boating incident as Queensland's storm death toll rises

Three men have died after a boat capsized in Queensland's Moreton Bay, with the state's death toll climbing to seven following severe storms that battered Australia's east coast over Christmas and Boxing Day. Among those in the death toll include three people who lost their lives after a boat capsized in Moreton Bay on Tuesday and a nine-year-old girl previously reported missing from Rochedale South.

It is understood the girl jumped a fence on Palara St before she was swept into a storm drain by floodwaters about 6.30pm on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, police launched a search and rescue operation following reports a boat with 11 people on board capsized south of Green Island in Moreton Bay shortly before 5.30pm. "A 49 foot motorised yacht has capsized during the storm. There were 11 adult males on that abode at the time of the capsize," Acting Superintendent Chief Andrew Pilotto said in a press conference on Wednesda





