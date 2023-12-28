Young Woman's Death Accelerated by Royal Perth Hospital, Coroner Finds

The death of a young woman with meningococcal disease was found to have been “accelerated” by Royal Perth Hospital, which offered her “below standard” care, a coroner has found. Geraldton woman Ashleigh Hunter, 26, drove to Perth from Geraldton to meet her partner for the Christmas holidays. They had rented an Airbnb apartment in East Perth.

But she woke up two days after Christmas Day in 2019, believing she had a cold — but when her condition began to rapidly deteriorate, she was rushed to the Royal Perth Hospital emergency department, which was brimming at capacity. The inquest into her death found that Hunter waited 13 minutes to be triaged, and spent up to 29 minutes being monitored in an ambulance on the hospital ramp after she arrived at 1.16pm that day. She was assessed by a doctor about an hour after she arrived at the hospital, and inquest findings reported her deterioration was consistent with meningococcal sepsis. She went into cardiac arrest shortly after and was unable to be revived





