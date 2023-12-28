The New York Times Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI and Microsoft Over Use of Stories in Training Chatbots

The New York Times is striking back against the threat that artificial intelligence poses to the news industry, filing a federal lawsuit Wednesday against OpenAI and Microsoft seeking to end the practice of using its stories to train chatbots.

The Times says that the companies are threatening its livelihood by effectively stealing billions of dollars worth of work by its journalists, in some cases spitting out Times' material verbatim to people who seek answers from generative artificial intelligence like OpenAI's ChatGPT. The newspaper's lawsuit was filed in federal court in Manhattan.Media organisations have already been pummelled by a migration of readers to online platforms and while many publications — most notably the Times — have successfully carved out a digital space, AI could become a significant threat. “These bots compete with the content they are trained on,” said Ian B





9NewsAUS » / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

12-Year-Old Charged with Murder Had Absconded from Residential Home Multiple TimesA 12-year-old girl charged with murder while in state care had absconded from her residential home hundreds of times in the lead-up to the bloody death of a woman in Footscray. Victoria is now grappling with where to house the high-risk child.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

New Australian Research Shows Long-Term Effects of COVID-19A new study conducted in Australia reveals that a significant number of COVID-19 patients continue to experience symptoms months after contracting the virus. The research project involved patients from different regions of Australia and highlighted the long-term effects of the disease.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

David Thewlis steals glass eyeballs from set of new showBritish actor David Thewlis steals glass eyeballs from the film set while playing the role of Fagin in the new show the Artful Dodger.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

NSW Government to Rezone Land for 45,000 New Homes by 2027The NSW government will rezone land around eight Metro and heavy rail stations to provide for 45,000 new homes by 2027, and amend planning controls near another 31 train stations around Sydney, Wollongong and Newcastle in a massive housing push. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, Your posts are always well-structured and logical.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Severe Heatwave Hits New South WalesNew South Wales is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring above average in Sydney and other parts of the state. Power outages have been reported in scattered areas of Sydney. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts that many parts of the state will reach temperatures 8-10 degrees above their average.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

New Draft of COP28 Agreement Removes Call to Phase Out Fossil FuelsA new draft of the core agreement at the COP28 climate talks has removed a call to phase out fossil fuels, the main driver of the climate crisis. The latest draft instead calls on countries to take actions to reduce planet-warming pollution, which could include reducing the consumption and production of oil.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »