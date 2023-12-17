Nathan Lyon celebrates 500 Test wickets as Australia win against Pakistan

Nathan Lyon of Australia celebrates taking 500 Test wickets on day four of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth. Attendance today was 9244, pretty thin for a Sunday and it certainly looked sparse in this huge arena. Total attendance for the four days of the match was 59,125. A slightly bigger thrashing than the one that India’s women dished out to England yesterday, Australia win by one run for every degree in a circle. Fitting for a well rounded victory.

Huge score first, Warner century, Marsh nearly made on of his own. Comprehensive bowling performance in the second innings, wickets shared around. Solid third innings to recover after a bad start, another contribution from Marsh and an important one for Khawaja. Then Lyon reaching his milestone as part of another group performance against a team that had had enough. Two in two to end it! Khurram Shahzad is on a hiding to nothin





