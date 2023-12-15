Pakistan fights back against Australia in Test match

Pakistan reached 2-132 at stumps on day two of the Test match against Australia. Mitchell Marsh's brilliant innings boosted Australia's total. David Warner's century highlighted Pakistan's early bowling errors. Australia secured their opening breakthrough with a wicket from Mitchell Starc.





Abdullah Shafique survives unique dismissal attempt in Test against Australia
Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique was lucky to survive a unique attempted dismissal late on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia on Friday.

The case for Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green to bat at No.6 this summer
Intrigue continues to surround which of Western Australia's two best red-ball all-rounders will get the nod for their country in the first Test against Pakistan on December 14

Latrell Mitchell opens up about his season from hell
Latrell Mitchell didn't hold back as he appeared on Josh Mansour's Let's Trot podcast to discuss what turned out to be a season from hell in 2023.

Radio Veteran Neil Mitchell Grills Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Fiery Interview
Radio veteran Neil Mitchell uses his final day as 3AW Mornings presenter to conduct a heated interview with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, questioning him on various controversial topics.

Australia survives in thriller to seal World Cup final spot
Australia secures a place in the World Cup final after a thrilling match. Mitchell Marsh flies home for personal reasons. Mitchell Starc's performance in the final over leads to victory. Stuart MacGill appears in court for cocaine supply charges. David Warner's outstanding performance. Warehouse worker swindles money for a T20 Cricket tournament.

Australia Holds Nerve to Reach World Cup Final
Australia held their nerve to ensure there was no redemption for South Africa in the World Cup semi-final. The match had similarities to the corresponding match in 1999, but Australia managed to win with 16 balls to spare.

