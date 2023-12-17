Nathan Lyon reaches 500 Test wickets as Australia beat Pakistan

Nathan Lyon has become the third Australian to take 500 Test wickets, helping Australia secure a comprehensive win over Pakistan. Lyon reached the milestone during the first Test in Perth, dismissing Faheem Ashraf lbw on review. He now sits behind Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath on Australia's all-time Test wicket-takers list.





