A few weeks ago, Orlando Pirates coach confirmed that the star had left for England for trials. Against the confirmation, reports also had it that English third-tier side Reading FC is closely monitoring the situation of the talisman.KAIZER CHIEFS LEGEND HINTS RELEBOHILE MOFOKENG’S EPL MOVE

The 19-year-old was spotted with the Pirates squad ahead of their clash with Cape Town Spurs. However, little is known if he did pass his trials at the Premier League team. It seems Orlando Pirates are keeping the news under wraps about his stint, leaving many to guess.

Against his return, he has been topping trends after former Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City assistant coach Lebogang Manyama hinted at the star’s future.WATCH: Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng’s bullish dance moves after Sundowns win trends

Former Kaizer Chiefs legend hints Relebohile Mofokeng’s move to EPL. Images from Instagram@capetowncityfc Taking to Instagram, the former midfielder maestro shared a photo of Relebohile Mofokeng and captioned it: ‘Top player, top kid @relebohile_ratomo_15 to the world u go.’

No doubt, his post has since flooded social media, leaving many convinced that the star is EPL-bound. The post has since thrust the teen sensation into the top trends as Mzansi tries to connect the dots about his future.The post has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped on the internet. Is Relebohile Mofokeng finally joining Wolves? Against the trends, Orlando Pirates are yet to confirm whether the now-viral rumour making rounds is true or not.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs next coach: Huge hint, implications for Pitso and MngqithiA big hint has been dropped regarding the next Kaizer Chiefs coach and it has big implications for the likes of Pitso Mosimane and Manqoba Mngqithi.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Spanish coach interested in Kaizer Chiefs jobThe top job at Kaizer Chiefs is up for grabs, and an intriguing option from Spain has put his hat into the ring.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs narrow managerial shortlist!Kaizer Chiefs are going global in their search for a new manager to take the club forward and end its long trophy drought.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Hot news: 4 coaches make Kaizer Chiefs target listIt seems like Kaizer Chiefs won't be continuing with Cavin Johnson. The club has reportedly formed a target list of four coaches.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: ‘I’m a Kaizer Chiefs supporter’: Bonang warned about the ProteasBusinesswoman and presenter Bonang Matheba has been warned by her followers about the South African cricket team, the Proteas.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs release statement after stadium banKaizer Chiefs have issued a statement following news the Soweto giants will play their next DStv Premiership fixture behind closed doors.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »