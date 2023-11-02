Hot news: 4 coaches make Kaizer Chiefs target list

Following the decision to part ways with Molefi Ntseki last month, the Glamour Boys swiftly announced the club’s Head of Development Cavin Johnson as an interim coach.The former Platinum Stars, SuperSport United and AmaZulu coach went on to mark his debut with a bland 2-1 loss to Golden Arrows in Hammersdale last weekend.
According to new reports, the decision-makers at Chiefs are set on returning Johnson to the youth structures. Additionally, the club has created a list of four coaches to target.Caneda is followed by the great Pitso Mosimane, who is not enjoying a great time with Al-Wahda in the UAE (one win in four games).
The list is concluded by former Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral as well as Tunisia’s Nasreddine Nabi, the same coach Amakhosi denied the opportunity to arrive with his own technical team in June.
