‘I’m a Kaizer Chiefs supporter’: Bonang warned about the Proteas

This includes media personality Bonang Matheba who showed her support for the South African cricket team as they compete at the tournament in India.However, the award-winning presenter’s followers were not as confident in the Proteas as they were in the Springs as one X users gave Bonang “a little warning” saying the cricket team will break her heart.

In response, Bonang said she’s not afraid of heart break because Kaizer Chiefs, the DStv Premiership club she supports, breaks her heart oftenAmakhosi, who recently parted ways with their head coach Molefe Ntseki, have not won silverware in almost nine years. The Soweto Giants have since appointed former SuperSport United and Platinum Stars coach Cavin Johnson as their interim coach.

The chokers tag has been following the Proteas since their return to international cricket more than a decade ago. In their eight World Cup appearances, South Africa have made four semi-finals but never the championship match. The only World Cup title won to date is an under-19 World Cup.Before the World Cup, Proteas captain Themba Bavuma said: “As a South African team, we know we’re going to have that chip on our block, or that narrative that we have to get over.

