Kaizer Chiefs narrow managerial shortlist!

. That would rule out Pitso Mosimane and current interim boss Cavin Johnson. Meanwhile, it opens the door for the likes of Ruud Krol and Ernst Middendorp. There’s also a Spanish boss in the frame, a man who knows Man City’s treble-winning manager Pep Guardiola well.Raul Caneda, one of Pep Guardiola’s confidants, is interested in the top job at Kaizer Chiefs. That’s according to SoccerLaduma. The 54-year-old tactician has worked as an assistant at Almeria and Real Sociedad in Spain’s LaLiga.

