WATCH: SMUGGLED and TARGETED cars in SA [VIDEO]

Following the apprehension of a man attempting to transport a stolen Toyota Fortuner to Zimbabwe, the question of which cars are the most smuggled and targeted comes up. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the spokesperson for the(SAPS) in Limpopo, said the incident took place in the Mokopane area. The SAPS crime intelligence unit in Lebowakgomo began the operation upon receiving information about a stolen silver-grey Toyota Fortuner, reported stolen in Benoni, Gauteng, the previous Wednesday.

