Spanish coach interested in Kaizer Chiefs job

Raul Caneda, one of Pep Guardiola’s confidants, is interested in the top job at Kaizer Chiefs. That’s according to SoccerLaduma. The 54-year-old tactician has worked as an assistant at Almeria and Real Sociedad in Spain’s LaLiga. He also has vast experience coaching in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. In addition, he was the football coordinator for the Real Madrid football school in 2002 and 2003. He is close to Man City manager Pep Guardiola.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs next coach: Huge hint, implications for Pitso and MngqithiA big hint has been dropped regarding the next Kaizer Chiefs coach and it has big implications for the likes of Pitso Mosimane and Manqoba Mngqithi.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: ‘I’m a Kaizer Chiefs supporter’: Bonang warned about the ProteasBusinesswoman and presenter Bonang Matheba has been warned by her followers about the South African cricket team, the Proteas.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Two Kaizer Chiefs Development players join Under Armour familySIGNED - Two Kaizer Chiefs Development players join a host of famed players who are signed by Under Armour, including Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Hot news: 4 coaches make Kaizer Chiefs target listIt seems like Kaizer Chiefs won't be continuing with Cavin Johnson. The club has reportedly formed a target list of four coaches.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs need Rassie Erasmus!In a purely hypothetical dream world, Springboks hero Rassie Erasmus would be the PERFECT freelance consultant to Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs to crackdown on rowdy fans, club confirms“There are processes that will see people getting into real trouble,' Kaizer Chiefs' Corporate Communications Manager, Vina Maphosa to fans.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »