‘We thought we were going to win’: Irish boyband Westlife wear Bok shirts at CPT concert [watch]

The quartet – who performed their first leg of the SA concert in Cape Town on Wednesday – even showed up on stage in official Bok shirts! During their performance at the GrandWest Arena in Cape Town on Wednesday evening, Westlife referenced the recent Rugby World Cup win.

One of the singers told the audience: “Do you know how weird it is for four Irish men to stand on stage in South Africa? We thought we were going to win the World Cup”.Although teasing the crowd that Ireland “did beat South Africa,” the boyband came out on stage wearing Springboks shirts and waving both a SA and Ireland flag.Westlife’s touching gesture was greatly appreciated by South Africans on social media.

