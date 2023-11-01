Kaizer Chiefs next coach: Huge hint, implications for Pitso and Mngqithi

The likes of interim coach Cavin Johnson, Brandon Truter, Pitso Mosimane, Manqoba Mngqithi and Benni McCarthy are all SA-born coaches.Local coaches have struggled recently with Arthur Zwane, Molefi Ntseki and Gavin Hunt all having underwhelming recent spells with the Soweto giants. Moreover, none of these men brought silverware to Naturena.

Furthermore, there are several foreign coaches who have been linked with the Chiefs job. This opens the door to the likes of Raul Caneda, Ernst Middendorp, Sven Vandenbroeck and Ruud Krol. NEW NATIONAL PUBLIC HOLIDAY AWARDED BY CYRIL RAMAPHOSA FOR SPRINGBOKS RUGBY WORLD CUP WIN – HERE’S WHEN

