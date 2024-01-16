Depression in the Entertainment Industry: More Support Needed

Singer Rethabile Khumalo said that depression in the entertainment industry is real and more needs to be done to help people cope. It's a new year and wanting to excel in their respective spaces puts a lot of pressure on some people. This, coupled with unrealistic goals and resolutions, leads to high levels of anxiety and depression, particularly for those in the entertainment industry.

Clinical physiologist Anele Siswana, who has worked with several individuals, told City Press that most celebrities and influencers suffer from major depressive disorder (MDD), a common mood disorder. In the last two years several celebrities, including Dineo Ranaka, shared how they had been dealing with depression. Last year, Ranaka, took to Instagram and in a now-deleted post and shared: “I’m trying my best to NOT commit suicide. My mind is sooo loud of late, and life is f------ HARD, so f------ hard, and I’m trying my best, but it seems my best is not enough





