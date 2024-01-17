The Last of Us Part II Remastered: A Unique Perspective

Despite its massive impact on the gaming industry I never had the chance to sit down and play The Last of Games. This was because of a combination not having access to the consoles when these games were exclusive to Sony hardware and not having time when the first game finally made its jump to PC. On top of this, by the time Part I made its way to PC, the show was already around the corner so I decided to just watch that instead.

A combination of this, cultural mitosis and the massive reaction to Part II (plus an insane amount of spoilers that hit me) meant that I was already clued up on the majority of the two games’ narrative before even touching a controller. It’s with this unique perspective that I go into The Last of Us Part II Remastered, a new take on Part II for the PlayStation 5. Originally launched in 2020, our editor and PlayStation reviewer Robin-Leigh Chetty mentioned some vague things about Part II, especially about how traumatic it is and how it’s a “short bursts” experience should the overwhelming gloom ruin your da





htxtafrica » / 🏆 42. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.